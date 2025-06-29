Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,297 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CARR opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

