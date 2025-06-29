Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $6,683,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE AB opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

