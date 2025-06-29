Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,315 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,964,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,887,000 after purchasing an additional 170,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

CGMU opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.