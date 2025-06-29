Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 594 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.