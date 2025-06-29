Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $143.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

