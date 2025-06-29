Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1,004.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 10,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.1%

DTE opened at $131.65 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

