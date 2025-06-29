Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 271.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,314. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,753 shares of company stock worth $17,688,180. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

