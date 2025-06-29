Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.