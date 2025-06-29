Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 84,604 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

