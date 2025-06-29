Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of WPM stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

