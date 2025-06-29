Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 728,205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $91.61 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

