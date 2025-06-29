Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 701 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.19.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

