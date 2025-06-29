Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 853 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

NYSE:SJM opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.37%.

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

