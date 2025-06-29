Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 642.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

GM opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

