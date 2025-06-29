Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 993,166.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after buying an additional 19,004,399 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $53,481,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

