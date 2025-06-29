Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 221.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 506,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,731,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $75.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

