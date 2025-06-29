Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $161,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 318.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.