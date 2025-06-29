Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after buying an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after buying an additional 86,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.76.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $242.32 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.70, for a total value of $330,172.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,523,301. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,552 shares of company stock valued at $63,965,566. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.