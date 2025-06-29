Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 179.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.19.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

