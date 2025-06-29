Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $195,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $953.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.