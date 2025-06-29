Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $199,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 114.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after acquiring an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $239.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average of $226.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.