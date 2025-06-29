Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.08 and a 200-day moving average of $317.19. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -608.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $255.19 and a one year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

