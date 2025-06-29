Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

