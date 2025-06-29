Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 3.8%

FDX stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.