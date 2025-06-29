Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CLX opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

