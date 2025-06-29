Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 203.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 474,686 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

NYSE:PFG opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

