Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $84.16 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

