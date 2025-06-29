Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 237.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MMC opened at $216.99 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.68.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

