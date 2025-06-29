Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

