Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

FELG stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

