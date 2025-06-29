Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,627 Shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 137.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CION. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CION Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $9.50 on Friday. CION Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $500.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 1.12.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently -496.55%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

