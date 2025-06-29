Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 937.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

