Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,342 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,633,000. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

