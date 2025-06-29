Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

PFM opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

