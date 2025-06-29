Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 101.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

