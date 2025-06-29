Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,325 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 110,636.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.81 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.