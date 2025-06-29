Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 129.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $381.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $357.45 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.69%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

