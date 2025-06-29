Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,782 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 105,360.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
