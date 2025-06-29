Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $155.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

