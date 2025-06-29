Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock valued at $40,543,770 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,816.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,883.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,885.09. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,454.41 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

