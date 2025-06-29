Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 276,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 56,602 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,187,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS GSST opened at $50.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $50.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

