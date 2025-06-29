HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 458,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 275,647 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 672,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

