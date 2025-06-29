Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.74. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 593 shares traded.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

