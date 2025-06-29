HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.26.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.89 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 27.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

