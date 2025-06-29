Head-To-Head Comparison: Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) vs. Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) and Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Asahi Glass has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyi Glass has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Asahi Glass alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Asahi Glass and Xinyi Glass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Glass -3.10% -3.91% -2.24% Xinyi Glass N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Glass $13.68 billion 0.44 -$620.68 million ($0.40) -13.91 Xinyi Glass $2.86 billion 1.46 $431.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Asahi Glass and Xinyi Glass”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xinyi Glass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asahi Glass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Asahi Glass and Xinyi Glass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Glass 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xinyi Glass 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Xinyi Glass beats Asahi Glass on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asahi Glass

(Get Free Report)

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystals, silicon carbides, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, diffusers, glass ceramics substrates, optical planar devices, IR cut filters, aspherical glass and molded lens, and micro lens array products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and pastes, as well as glass substrates for semiconductor packaging and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agents for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science businesses. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Xinyi Glass

(Get Free Report)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass. In addition, the company offers logistic and related services; supply chain services; operates a wind farm for electricity generation; and manufactures automatic machines for solar glass factory and other glass related industries, as well as holds properties and car parks. The company serves automobile glass manufacturing; wholesale and distribution; automobile repair; motor vehicle manufacturing; curtain wall engineering and installing; architectural and furniture glass manufacturing; electronic and household appliances manufacturing; and float glass wholesale and distribution companies. It sells its products in approximately 140 countries and territories, including the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.