Head to Head Comparison: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) versus Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 51.69% 105.09% 72.19% Amtech Systems -34.79% -2.51% -1.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

65.3% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Amtech Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NVIDIA and Amtech Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $130.50 billion 29.50 $72.88 billion $3.10 50.89 Amtech Systems $101.21 million 0.66 -$8.49 million ($2.22) -2.09

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Amtech Systems. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NVIDIA and Amtech Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 4 34 3 2.93 Amtech Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $175.78, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given NVIDIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Amtech Systems on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications. The Compute & Networking segment comprises Data Center computing platforms and end-to-end networking platforms, including Quantum for InfiniBand and Spectrum for Ethernet; NVIDIA DRIVE automated-driving platform and automotive development agreements; Jetson robotics and other embedded platforms; NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software; and DGX Cloud software and services. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive markets. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, independent software vendors, cloud service providers, consumer internet companies, add-in board manufacturers, distributors, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, horizontal diffusion furnaces, and custom high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor, electronics, and electro/mechanical assembly manufacturers; and diffusion and reflow thermal systems, as well as wafer cleaning equipment and related services. The Material and Substrate segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. It also offers substrate products comprising of double-sided wafer cleaning system, entegrity head tester, substrate carrier, substrate polishing templates, double-sided lapping and polishing machines, single-sided polisher, and substrate process chemicals. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Amtech Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

