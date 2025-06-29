Head-To-Head Review: Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) vs. The Competition

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Corporacion America Airports to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Corporacion America Airports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporacion America Airports 7.84% 9.33% 3.31% Corporacion America Airports Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Corporacion America Airports has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion America Airports’ rivals have a beta of 1.65, indicating that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Corporacion America Airports and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corporacion America Airports $1.84 billion $282.67 million 23.67 Corporacion America Airports Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 2.07

Corporacion America Airports’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion America Airports. Corporacion America Airports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corporacion America Airports and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporacion America Airports 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corporacion America Airports Competitors 771 2098 3148 198 2.45

Corporacion America Airports currently has a consensus target price of $22.53, suggesting a potential upside of 10.70%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 37.73%. Given Corporacion America Airports’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporacion America Airports has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Corporacion America Airports rivals beat Corporacion America Airports on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports S.A., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports S.A. is a subsidiary of A.C.I. Airports S.à r.l.

