Head to Head Survey: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) & Zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) and Zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.60% 25.53% 8.66% Zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Zvelo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.88 billion 6.97 $502.00 million $7.01 32.39 Zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Zvelo.

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zvelo has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paycom Software and Zvelo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 10 1 0 2.09 Zvelo 0 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software presently has a consensus price target of $226.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.06%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Zvelo.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Zvelo on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Everyday, Paycom pay, Client Action Center, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment administration, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning, as well as my analytics. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; benefit enrollment service; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; 401(k) reporting; report center; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collects, tracks, and manages the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Zvelo

(Get Free Report)

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.