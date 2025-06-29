Henry Samueli Sells 473,898 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

