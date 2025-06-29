Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $287.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $289.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

